Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Porsche crash case: 2 members of Juvenile Justice Board removed over bail to minor accused

The case caused a national uproar after then JJB member Danwade granted bail to the accused, son of a builder, on very lenient terms, including writing a 300-word essay on road safety.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 06:31 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2024, 06:31 IST
India NewsMaharashtraPuneJuvenile Justice Board

Follow us on :

Follow Us