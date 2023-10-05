Positive changes will be brought in functioning of govt-run hospitals in 4 months: Maharashtra minister

Thirty-one patients, including several infants, died at the Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital in Nanded in 48 hours since September 30, while the death of 18 patients was recorded at the Government Medical College and Hospital at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar between October 2 and 3, officials said.