Positive talks held on Mahayuti alliance for Lok Sabha polls, 80% issues resolved: Fadnavis

Nagpur: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said positive discussions were held in Delhi on the Mahayuti alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and "80 per cent" of the issues have been resolved.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday held talks for seat sharing in Maharashtra with coalition partners Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde and NCP president Ajit Pawar. Fadnavis was also present in the meeting.

The Mahayuti alliance comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis said, "Very positive discussions were held in the meeting yesterday. I can say that 80 per cent of our issues have been solved, and talks are going on for the remaining 20 per cent. And, I believe that the remaining issues will be resolved, and a good alliance will be formed."