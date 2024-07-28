Post heavy rains, flood water recedes in Western Maharashtra 

Mumbai: Amid heavy rainfall in Western Maharashtra, coordination and communication is being maintained among districts of Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara as well as neighbouring Karnataka and Telangana, for release of water from dams.
The Maharashtra government, last week, asked the Karnataka counterparts to release more water from Almatti Dam to avoid flooding in Sangli and Kolhapur districts.
However, now because of the heavy rains in Telangana, there could be discharge from Medigadda Dam, for which the Maharashtra government is maintaining cation.
The Water Resources Department (Irrigation) is coordinating with their counterparts to ensure that flood situation do not arise in respective states.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar are monitoring the situation.
“Due to heavy rainfall in Telangana, discharge situation may arise from Medigatta Dam. The Irrigation Department of the state has been in constant communication with the Principal Secretary and Executive Engineer of Telangana Irrigation Department and they have been told to inform the Maharashtra Government immediately before any discharge,” said Fadnavis, who is the state’s Water Resources Minister.
Meanwhile, the situation is slowly improving in Kolhapur and Satara as rains have reduced.
Shinde has directed the state administration to keep an eye on the flood situation in the entire district
Published 28 July 2024, 14:01 IST