Post heavy rains, flood water recedes in Western Maharashtra 

Mumbai: Amid heavy rainfall in Western Maharashtra, coordination and communication is being maintained among districts of Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara as well as neighbouring Karnataka and Telangana, for release of water from dams.

The Maharashtra government, last week, asked the Karnataka counterparts to release more water from Almatti Dam to avoid flooding in Sangli and Kolhapur districts.

However, now because of the heavy rains in Telangana, there could be discharge from Medigadda Dam, for which the Maharashtra government is maintaining cation.