Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Pregnant woman dies by suicide over alleged dowry demand, pressure to practice Christianity

The victim, Rutuja Rajge, married for four years to Sukumar Rajge who works in the merchant navy, allegedly hanged herself in Kupwad town on June 6.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 09:51 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2025, 09:51 IST
MaharashtraSuicideConversiondowrySangliconversion alleged

Follow us on :

Follow Us