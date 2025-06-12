<p>In a shocking incident, a 28-year-old woman, who was four months pregnant, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bogged-down-by-financial-constraints-man-ends-life-in-madikeri-3565152">died by suicide</a> in Sangli district because of an alleged demand for dowry from in-laws and pressure to practice Christianity.</p><p>The incident took place last week.</p><p>The victim, Rutuja Rajge, married for four years to Sukumar Rajge who works in the merchant navy, allegedly hanged herself in Kupwad town on 6 June.</p>.Couple's suicide baffles cops.<p>The husband and his parents have been arrested in the case, according to the Kupwad MIDC police station.</p><p>“The victim’s father alleged in his complaint that Rutuja was subjected to repeated physical and mental harassment by her in-laws who demanded she bring money from her parents for constructing a house. He also stated that although the in-laws belong to the (Hindu) Dhangar community, they followed Christianity and would force Rutuja to accompany them to the church, read the Bible and recite prayers. When she refused, she would be allegedly assaulted,” police officials said. </p><p>Meanwhile, the Sahyadri Rights Forum will hold a protest on 17 June.</p> .25-year-old techie jumps to death from 21st floor of Pune residential building.<p>“Shocking!! A Hindu girl from the village of Sangli was driven to suicide by in-laws’ relentless pressure to convert to Christianity. Forced conversions must end! We demand justice for Rutuja & strict action against culprits,” Sahyadri Rights Forum said.</p>