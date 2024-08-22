Protesters in Badlapur were locals, not outsiders: Sena (UBT) leader Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has said that those who had protested at Badlapur against the alleged sexual assault on two kindergarten girls at a school were locals and not outsiders as claimed by the Maharashtra government.

In a post on X late on Wednesday night, Raut shared a copy of the police remand application of the people arrested for rioting at Badlapur station which said that most of the protesters were locals. In the post, Raut also tagged Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.