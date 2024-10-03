Pune man arrested for raping 11-year-old daughter

<p>Pune: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pune#:~:text=Pune%20woman%20dies%20after%20husband%20forces%20her%20to%20abort%20female">Pune</a> police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly raping his 11-year-old daughter, an official said on Thursday.</p>.<p>Police said the incident came to light after the authorities of the school, where the girl studies, learnt about the sexual assault on the minor.</p>.<p>The school principal approached the police, and a rape case was registered against the father under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was arrested on Wednesday.</p>.Five booked for rape following court order in UP.<p>“The accused used to show obscene videos to his daughter and had allegedly raped her,” said an official from Warje police station.</p>.<p>Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 3) Sambhaji Kadam said the accused was produced in a court on Wednesday and was remanded in police custody for four days. </p>