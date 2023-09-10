Quota stir: Maratha outfit calls for bandh in Thane city on September 11 to condemn police lathi-charge in Jalna

At a meeting of the opposition parties held here on Saturday, local leaders declared their support for the bandh and appealed to citizens of Thane to participate in it.

The NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) city unit president Suhas Desai, his Shiv Sena (UBT) counterpart Pradeep Shinde, MNS leaders Ravindra More, Avinash Jadhav, Maratha Kranti Morcha's city chief Ramesh Ambre and Congress' city president Vikrant Chavan attended the meeting.