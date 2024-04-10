JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Raigad: Woman held for smothering her 2 children in way of extra-marital affair

The local crime branch had launched an investigation after a girl, aged 5 years, and a boy (3) were found dead under mysterious circumstances last month.
Last Updated 10 April 2024, 13:24 IST

Follow Us

Alibaug: A 25-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly smothering her two children as they were an obstacle in her plan to marry her paramour in Raigad district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. The local crime branch had launched an investigation after a girl, aged 5 years, and a boy (3) were found dead under mysterious circumstances last month.

"The children were found unconscious in Kihim village on March 31. They were rushed to the Alibaug Civil Hospital where they were declared dead," as per a release issued by Raigad Police.

The bodies of the children were sent to JJ Hospital in Mumbai for postmortem.

The investigation brought the alleged role of the accused Shital Pole, the mother of the children, to the fore.

According to police, Pole, who is originally from Pusad in Yawatmal district, was having an extra-marital affair with a man who she knew before her marriage.

"Her affair was the cause of frequent quarrels between her and her husband. Shital Pole prima facie smothered her children using a stole," police said.

The accused was arrested after a case was registered under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

She was produced in the Raigad district court on Wednesday which remanded her in police custody for seven days.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 10 April 2024, 13:24 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeRaigad

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT