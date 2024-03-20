Raj in NDA fold helps BJP but challenges lie ahead

Mumbai: Months after he came out of the tutelage of charismatic politician and Shiv Sena’s founder Balasaheb Thackeray, firebrand Raj Thackeray founded the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on 9 March 2006 —exactly 18 years ago.

In the last two decades Raj has seen many ups and downs including his differences with his mentor’s son and his cousin Uddhav Thackeray, who later became the Chief Minister, only to be toppled by the BJP through rebel Eknath Shinde.

Raj was very clear 18 years ago - a progressive outlook and welfare of the Marathi manoos. But in the process, the North Indian community became the MNS target.

Now, with Raj set to join the BJP-led NDA grouping, the national saffron party gains a lot but also certain challenges.

The 2009 Vidhan Sabha elections was landmark for Raj — his party had polled as many 5.71 per cent (25,85,597 votes) of the total votes polled. In the seats it had contested, the MNS had polled 11.88 per cent votes.

In the Lok Sabha polls held earlier in 2009, though the MNS did not win any of the 11 seats it had contested in the 2009 LS polls, its candidates had polled more than one lakh votes in as many as nine constituencies – a development that had contributed in a big way to the Sena-BJP alliance's debacle in the state.