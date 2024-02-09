Raj Thackeray demands Bharat Ratna for Balasaheb Thackeray

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray on Friday demanded Bharat Ratna for late Balasaheb Thackeray, the founder of Shiv Sena, who played a significant role in the Hindutva movement.
Balasaheb was father of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the Shiv Sena (UBT) head and uncle of Raj.
A prominent cartoonist of this country and a unique leader who kindled the pride of all Hindus across the country deserves this honour. It will be a moment of jubilation for me, and others like me who have inherited Balasaheb’s thoughts,” he posted on X and tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.
Raj’s statement came hours after the Centre announced Bharat Ratna for former Prime Ministers - P V Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh and noted agriculture scientist M S Swaminathan.
“Swaminathan passed away just a few months ago. A scientist who achieved so much should have received this honour during his lifetime. Anyway,” he said.
"Now that the BJP-led government at the Centre has shown political generosity by honouring P V Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh, and Pranab Mukherjee a few years ago, they must show the same generosity and declare Balasaheb Thackeray Bharat Ratna as well,” he said.
Balasaheb founded the Shiv Sena for the cause of 'Marathi-manoos' and later championed the cause of Hindutva by being part of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.