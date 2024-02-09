Raj Thackeray demands Bharat Ratna for Balasaheb Thackeray

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray on Friday demanded Bharat Ratna for late Balasaheb Thackeray, the founder of Shiv Sena, who played a significant role in the Hindutva movement.

Balasaheb was father of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the Shiv Sena (UBT) head and uncle of Raj.

A prominent cartoonist of this country and a unique leader who kindled the pride of all Hindus across the country deserves this honour. It will be a moment of jubilation for me, and others like me who have inherited Balasaheb’s thoughts,” he posted on X and tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.