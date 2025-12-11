<p>Once one of the worst-ever Naxalite affected districts, Gadchiroli, which is nearly free of the Maoist outlaws, is witnessing a major transformation as an iron ore mining and steel hub bigger than Jamshedpur. In fact, it would be the biggest green steel complex in the world.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra </a>Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is the state Home Minister and Gadchiroli’s Guardian Minister, is personally overseeing the development. </p><p>In this backdrop, <em>DH’s</em> Mrityunjay Bose spoke to Gadchiroli’s District Collector Avishyant Panda.<strong> </strong></p><p>“Gadchiroli is like any other district today. The district is witnessing massive development. Left Wing Extremism will be a thing of the past,” Panda said in a freewheeling interview. </p><p>Following are the excerpts of the interview: </p> <p><strong>Gadchiroli is witnessing massive development. What is the kind of volume of investments that you are looking at?</strong></p><p>As many as Rs three lakh crore investments are coming in the steel sector. This is expected to create 40,000 to 50,000 jobs and even more. The district has massive quantities of superior quality iron ore. Gadchiroli is like any other district today. The district is witnessing massive development. It will see total transformation. Ancillary industries are coming up. If we look at steel, Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd (LMEL) is already operational at Konsari. In fact, the Surjagarh mine, from where they get iron ore, is undergoing a radical green transformation. JSW Steel will invest a whopping Rs 1.5 lakh crore in the next seven to eight years for a steel plant. This would be the biggest steel complex in the world. Surjagad Ispat Pvt Ltd is developing a large, integrated steel plant in Gadchiroli.</p>.11 Maoists surrender in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli months ahead of Centre's March deadline to eradicate Naxalism.<p><strong>What about basic infrastructure development? </strong></p><p>The road network in Gadchiroli district is being beefed up. Gadchiroli will also have rail connectivity when the Wadsa-Gadchiroli line is commissioned. We have looked at three locations for an airport in Gadchiroli. Around 550 mobile towers have been installed. Extensive focus is being given to the health and education sectors. Left Wing Extremism (LWE) will be a thing of the past. There is a sense of security among the locals. </p> <p><strong>Could you elaborate on the steps taken in the education sector. </strong></p><p>MoUs were signed between the Gondwana University Gadchiroli and the Lloyds Metals and Energy and the Curtin University in Western Australia. One MoU was signed between the Gondwana University and Lloyds Metals to establish an autonomous 'University Institute of Technology' in Gadchiroli for offering Engineering programmes to the students. The second MoU was signed between the Gondwana University and Curtin University in Western Australia for degree courses. Mahindra Tractors has entered into an agreement with the Maharashtra government to establish a Skill Development Centre in Gadchiroli. This agreement was signed between Mahindra Tractors, Department of Vocational Education & Training (DVET) and Maharashtra State Skill Development Society (MSSDS) aimed at promoting skill development among rural youth in Gadchiroli.</p><p><strong><br></strong></p><p><strong>What about the involvement of the locals?</strong></p><p>The focal point of Gadchiroli’s transformation would be the local people, largely from the tribal community. We are committed to jal-jangal-zameen. We are planning to plant one crore trees. Already 40 lakh saplings have been planted. Locals have to be given jobs by the investing companies. Surrendered Naxals are being rehabilitated. In fact, surrendered Naxals are working in the Konsari steel plant of Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd. They have assured to take more such people. </p>