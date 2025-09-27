'Sangh prarthana is a prayer to Bharat Mata', says Mohan Bhagwat as RSS marks 100 years

On 27 September 1925, on the occasion of Vijayadashami, Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, popularly known as Doctorji, announced the launch of the Sangh and the name RSS came into being on 17 April 1926.