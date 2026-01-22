Menu
Scarf around neck saves woman from leopard attack in Maharashtra’s Beed

Mankarna Shivram Netke, a resident of Kolwadi in Shirur Kasar tehsil had gone to her field in Ruppur Shivar at the time.
Last Updated : 22 January 2026, 08:49 IST
Published 22 January 2026, 08:49 IST
