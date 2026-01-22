<p>Beed: A 45-year-old woman survived a leopard attack in Maharashtra’s Beed district as the big cat’s teeth failed to pierce the thick scarf around her neck, an official said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The incident occurred in the Shirur Kasar tehsil on Wednesday afternoon, he said.</p>.<p>Mankarna Shivram Netke, a resident of Kolwadi in Shirur Kasar tehsil had gone to her field in Ruppur Shivar at the time.</p>.<p>According to locals, they heard growls from the nearby hilly terrain in the morning, but those working in the fields did not pay much attention.</p>.My husband in Davos not for picnic: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis’ wife to Sanjay Raut.<p>As Netke was busy working, a leopard pounced on her and tried to sink its teeth into her neck. “Fortunately, she had a thick scarf wrapped around her neck. The jaws of the leopard caught onto the heavy fabric of her scarf,” said a local police official.</p>.<p>Hearing her cries, farmers from neighbouring fields rushed to help, prompting the wild animal to retreat.</p>.<p>Netke, who sustained a few claw injuries, was first taken to the local Primary Health Centre. Later, she was shifted to the district hospital in Beed as a precautionary measure, another official said, adding that she is in a stable condition.</p>.<p>“We will be installing camera traps at the site to track the big cat’s movement. If the threat persists, we will seek permission from senior officials to set up a primary trap cage,” said Range Forest Officer Amol Ghodke.</p>.<p>The forest department has assured the family of financial assistance as per government norms, he said. </p>