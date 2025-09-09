<p>Mumbai: In a major security breach, a man posing as an <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/indian-navy">Indian Navy</a> personnel fled with a rifle and ammunition from a sentry post in the Naval residential area in South Mumbai. </p><p>The headquarters of the Western Naval Command of the Indian Navy is headquartered in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a>.</p><p>The incident took place on 6 September, when the security was extremely tight because of Anant Chaturdashi, the eleventh and final day of immersion of Ganesh idols, marking the end of Ganeshotsav.</p>.Navi Mumbai airport authorities vow to make skies safer for planes and birds.<p>According to a spokesperson of the Indian Navy, "A junior sailor, while on sentry duty, was allegedly approached by another person in naval uniform who claimed he had been sent to relieve him. Later, the person who assumed sentry duties was found missing along with the rifle and ammunition.”</p><p>The Indian Navy, in coordination with Mumbai Police, has launched an extensive search operation to trace the stolen weapon and apprehend the impersonator. A Board of Inquiry has also been ordered to investigate the circumstances leading to the breach.</p><p>“The case is under investigation by other government agencies as well, and the Indian Navy is extending all necessary assistance,” the spokesperson added.</p>