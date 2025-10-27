<p>Mumbai: A 78-year-old male patient underwent a delicate procedure at Zen Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai after a dental cap accidentally slipped into his windpipe during a routine dental treatment. The dental cap was later found lodged in the right main bronchus - airway leading to the right lung.</p><p>A team led by Dr Abhijit Ahuja promptly performed a bronchoscopy to safely extract the foreign body within minutes.</p><p>The patient had gone for a simple dental cap fitting, a routine procedure that unexpectedly turned into a life-threatening emergency. </p><p>During the process, the dental cap suddenly slipped and was accidentally inhaled, finding its way into his windpipe. With his throat numb from local anesthesia (Lignocaine spray), he felt no immediate discomfort, unaware that the tiny metallic cap had traveled deep into his airway.</p><p>What followed was a frightening turn of events. </p><p>As he began feeling uneasy, a CT scan revealed the shocking truth: the dental cap was lodged inside his right main bronchus, dangerously close to obstructing his breathing. </p><p>Realizing the gravity of the situation, the patient and his dentist rushed to Zen Multispeciality Hospital, where a team of experts promptly intervened to prevent what could have become a critical emergency. Upon arrival at the hospital, the medical team immediately prepared for an emergency bronchoscopy.</p>.TMC's Anubrata Mondal undergoes routine tests at hospital; doc says hospitalisation not needed.<p>“Under local anesthesia and mild sedation, the flexible bronchoscope, a thin tube with a camera at its tip, was carefully inserted through the patient’s airway, allowing direct visualization of the lodged dental cap. With the help of endoscopic forceps, we successfully removed the object in under 10 minutes without the need for any surgical incision. The procedure was swift and safe to retrieve the metallic dental cap within ten minutes. Since there was no lung injury or infection, the patient made a full recovery and was discharged the next day. Early recognition and prompt intervention were key to ensuring a safe outcome in this case,” said Dr Ahuja. </p><p>“Such incidents, though uncommon, are well-documented in medical literature. During dental procedures, especially when local anesthesia is used, the throat’s protective reflexes are suppressed. This can occasionally lead to accidental aspiration of small objects if they fall backward. It highlights the importance of awareness among both patients and dental practitioners to act quickly and seek medical help if any accidental aspiration is suspected,” he added</p>