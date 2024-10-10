Home
Sepoy posted at Navi Mumbai's Taloja jail caught with drugs worth Rs 10 lakh

The jail sepoy was detained and handed over to the Kharghar police who arrested him, said the official, adding he was carrying the drugs for prisoners.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 17:06 IST

Published 10 October 2024, 17:06 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNavi Mumbai

