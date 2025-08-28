Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Seven killed as rains pound Maharashtra

The Marathwada region continues to be hit by heavy rains particularly the districts of Nanded, Latur and Beed.
Last Updated : 28 August 2025, 12:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 August 2025, 12:38 IST
India NewsmonsoonMaharashtra

Follow us on :

Follow Us