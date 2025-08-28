<p>Mumbai: At least seven persons were killed in monsoon-related incidents in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> and torrential rains continue to pound the western Indian state on Thursday. </p><p>The Mumbai metropolitan region too received intermittent rainfall during the day. </p><p>According to the Situation Report of the State Emergency Operations Centre at Mantralaya, the state secretariat in Mumbai, in the last 36 hours, the winter capital of Nagpur reported 4 deaths because of lightning strike followed by Beed where two people have died of drowning in floodwaters and one in Nashik, where one person died in lightning strike. </p><p>Among the casualties include three deaths in Nagpur rural area where three farmers including Vandana Patil (37), her son Om (18) and Nirmala Parate (60, died in lightning strike. </p>.Virar building collapse: Death toll rises to 17; rescue ops ongoing.<p>The Marathwada region continues to be hit by heavy rains particularly the districts of Nanded, Latur and Beed. </p><p>Meanwhile, in August, a government report has crop damage over 23 lakh acres (approximately 9.25 lakh hectares) with Nanded being the worst-affected district. Nanded has suffered the most, with standing crops damaged over 7.13 lakh acres, followed by Wasim (4.11 lakh acres), Yavatmal (2.95 lakh acres), Buldhana (2.24 lakh acres), Akola (1.09 lakh acres), and Solapur (1 lakh acres).The crops most affected are soyabean, cotton, corn, and pulses, with some areas also reporting significant damage to vegetables and grain crops.</p><p>Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the administration to conduct panchanamas (damage assessments) and ensure financial compensation reaches the affected farmers.</p><p>According to the IMD forecast, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Konkan, Marathwada and Vidarbha. </p><p>The twin districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg recorded heavy to very heavy at isolated places in the past 24 hrs.</p>