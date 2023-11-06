JOIN US
Sharad Pawar meets Khadse at hospital

Last Updated 06 November 2023, 10:19 IST

Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday met his party colleague and former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse at Bombay Hospital, where the latter is undergoing treatment after suffering a heart attack.

Rohini Khadse, daughter of Eknath Khadse and the president of the women's wing of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, said her father was first admitted to a hospital in Jalgaon as he was not feeling well for the past three days.

Khadse (71) was later shifted to the private hospital in Mumbai.

Khadse was a senior Maharashtra BJP leader who quit that party and joined the NCP in 2020. He was elected to the state legislative council in 2022.

(Published 06 November 2023, 10:19 IST)
