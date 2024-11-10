Shows biases against Dalits: Shinde Sena attacks MVA over Dharavi project

<p>Mumbai: In a scathing attack over the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s (MVA) Opposition to the Dharavi redevelopment project, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena said that it shows the biases against Dalits and hardworking labourers fuel the agitation to the mega-transformation initiative of the slum-cluster. </p><p>Shiv Sena Deputy Leader and former MP Rahul Shewale, speaking on the issue, asked “Why aren’t there similar protests against the many other stalled redevelopment projects across Mumbai?”</p><p>About Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray’s repeated statements that he will cancel the tender of the Dharavi project, Shewale, who is a long-time resident of Dharavi, said, “Dharavi is a reserved constituency for Scheduled Castes. As someone who grew up here, I represent thousands of locals who feel neglected. Dharavi is home to Dalit, Valmiki, Kunchikorve, Nadar, and other marginalised communities affected by the Opposition from the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maha Vikas Aghadi.”</p>.Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 |'No ideology, no commitment': Raj Thackeray laments politics of today .<p>Shewale went on to highlight other stalled redevelopment projects under MHADA, SRA, and similar bodies. </p><p>He emphasised that even Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, who briefly lived in the Khandke Building in Dadar, hoped to see redevelopment there but it never materialized. Projects like the Bhide Building near Shiv Sena Bhavan, RK Building in Dadar, Patra Chawl in Goregaon, Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar in Ghatkopar, old structures in Wadala, and settlements in Koliwada and Gaothan areas remain pending. </p><p>“While MVA claims to support Dharavi’s residents, they obstruct our progress. What’s the real motive?” Shewale asked. </p><p>“Does Shiv Sena (UBT) want Dharavi’s Dalit and labour communities to continue living in challenging conditions without essential facilities and modern healthcare?” he asked. </p>