<p>Beed: Nagapur village in Parli tehsil of Beed district in Maharashtra has launched a unique initiative to inculcate the habit of study among students hooked to gadgets and television.</p><p>Under the 'Siren Blows for Study Campaign', students across the village drop their gadgets and pick up their books for two hours of dedicated study every evening.</p><p>The campaign has received an overwhelming response from both parents and students, said Deputy Sarpanch Santosh Solanke.</p><p>Solanke said he drew inspiration from a similar successful model in Sangli district's Agram Dhulgaon village.</p><p>Solanke rallied a group of education enthusiasts and villagers to implement the project with community participation.</p><p>"The routine is simple yet effective. At 7 PM, a siren blares through the village. It serves as a command for every household to switch off televisions and keep mobile phones away. To ensure the initiative doesn't remain a mere ritual, a dedicated monitoring committee conducts surprise checks," said Solanke.</p><p>Village panchayat members and volunteers visit homes twice a week to monitor progress, he said, adding that students who show consistent dedication are publicly felicitated to boost their morale.</p><p>The most striking impact has been observed among younger children. Parents report a significant behavioural change where children proactively tell their families, Solanke added.</p><p>"Our goal is to make our students competitive enough for state-level exams and open doors for higher education. We want Nagapur to be known for its academic excellence," he added.</p>