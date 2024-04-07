Sitars, tanpuras made in Maharashtra’s Miraj town get GI tags

On the origin of the art of making sitars, tanpuras and other musical instruments in Miraj, he said, "During the Adilshahi period, king Adil Shah sent skilled workers to Miraj to craft the dome of a dargah. These workers were originally trained in weapon-making."

"However, with the decline of battles during the British era, they transitioned to making musical instruments. The princely state of Miraj patronised this art, and we are the descendants of these skilled workers who continue this tradition," he said.