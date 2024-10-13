Social media post seeks to link Bishnoi gang to Baba Siddique's murder; cops verifying claim

<p>Mumbai: Police on Sunday said they were verifying a social media post in which an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has taken responsibility for the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique.</p>.<p>The 66-year-old NCP leader was waylaid by three persons at Kher Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra area just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office and shot at on Saturday night.</p>.<p>He was taken to the Lilavati Hospital where he was declared dead.</p>.Slain NCP leader Baba Siddique to get state funeral, announces Eknath Shinde govt.<p>According to a police official, they have come across a viral post on social media in the name of an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claiming responsibility for Baba Siddique's murder.</p>.<p>"We have seen the viral social media post, we are verifying its authenticity," the official said.</p>.<p>Notably, some Bishnoi gang members had been held in connection with the firing outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai in April this year.</p>.<p>Baba Siddique, a prominent Muslim leader from Mumbai, was also known be close to several Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt.</p>.<p>The Mumbai police have launched a probe into the killing of Siddique from different angles, including a possible contract killing, business rivalry or threat over a slum rehabilitation project, officials earlier said.</p>.<p>The murder is suspected to be a pre-planned act, a police official said.</p>.Mumbai Police forms multiple teams to investigate Baba Siddique's murder .<p>In the morning, Siddique's body was shifted from the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra to Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle for an autopsy.</p>.<p>After the postmortem, the body was taken to his home at Maqba Heights in Bandra where people will be allowed to pay their last respects to Siddique in the evening.</p>.<p>The mortal remains of the NCP leader would be buried at Bada Kabrastan in Marine Lines area after 8.30 pm on Sunday following Namaz-E-Isha, an official said.</p>.<p>Security outside his house has been beefed up, he added.</p>