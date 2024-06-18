Stage set for Wari pilgrimage

Mumbai: The stage is all set for the annual Wari pilgrimage to the temple town of Pandharpur in Maharashtra.

Lakhs of devotees, who march long distances, will perform pooja and rituals at the temple of Lord Vitthal on the auspicious occasion of Ashanti Ekadasi, which falls on 17 July this year.

Pandharpur houses the Vithoba Temple, known as Shri Vitthal-Rukmini Mandir - dedicated to God Vithoba - believed to be a form/incarnation of Lord Vishnu or Lord Krishna and his consort Goddess Rakhumai.

The idol is known by different names, including Vithoba, Pandurang, Pandhari, Vithal and Vithalnath.

The temple is located on the banks of the Chandrabhaga River.

There are hundreds of other temples in Pandharpur, often referred to as the Dakshin Kashi given its religious significance.

The nearly three-week-long annual pilgrimage or ‘wari’ - one of the most important traditions of the Warkari sampradaya - ends in Pandharpur on the auspicious occasion of Ashadi Ekadashi.

Devotees not only from Maharashtra but from other states too visit Pandharpur.

As per practice dating back several centuries, pilgrims known as 'warkaris', along with over 250 ‘palki’, undertake the pilgrimage by foot from their respective native places to the temple of Lord Vitthal at Pandharpur in Solapur district.

The two important ‘palkis’ (palanquins) carry the ‘paduka’ (revered symbolic footwear) of Sant Tukaram Maharaj (Dehu) and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj (Alandi) in Pune district.

The Jagatguru Shree Sant Tukaram Maharaj Sansthan Shri Kshetra of Dehu and Shree Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Sansthan Committee of Alandi have announced the respective schedules for the pilgrimage - which commences in June-end.

On the occasion of Ashadi Ekadasi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his wife Lata Shinde will perform the traditional puja at the Vithoba Temple.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who is the Guardian Minister of Pune district, held a review meeting.

Pune’s Divisional Commissioner Chandrakant Pulkundwar, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar; Pune Municipal Commissioner Dr Rajendra Bhosale; Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) Commissioner Rahul Mahiwal; Pune District Collector Dr. Suhas Diwase and Solapur District Collector Kumar Ashirwad were present.

Pawar directed the officials to ensure the availability of clean drinking water, mobile toilets, health services, and other necessary provisions for the Warkaris.