Stones pelted at former MP Nilesh Rane's car in Ratnagiri; BJP, Uddhav's Sena workers clash

Supporters of Rane and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Bhaskar Jadhav clashed with each other, prompting the police to fire tear gas to disperse the mob. While a few cars were damaged in the clash, the police are gathering information about injuries to people