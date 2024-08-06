Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Congress urges CBI to present facts

Mumbai: Four years after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the case involving the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Congress has questioned the status and urged the central agency to present facts related to the case.

Sushant (34) who was born on January 21, 1986, who had acted in Bollywood films such as M S Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), Kedarnath (2018) and Chhichhore (2019), was found dead on June 14, 2020, at his rented duplex flat in Mont Blanc building at Bandra in Mumbai where he was found hanging from a ceiling fan.

The CBI took over the case on August 5, 2000.

Popularly known as SSR, Rajput’s family has been seeking answers from the government and CBI.

Sushant was survived by his father Krishna Kishore Singh and four sisters - Nitu Singh aka Rani, Meetu Singh, Priyanka Singh and Shweta Singh Kirti.