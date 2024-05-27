Teen drives BMW without license with man on bonnet in Kalyan; case registered

Thane: Close on the heels of the Pune Porsche car crash in which two IT professionals were killed, a 17-year-old boy allegedly drove a BMW car without a license on busy streets in Kalyan with a man lying on its bonnet, prompting the police to register a case after videos of the stunt went viral.

Police arrested the man lying on the car bonnet, identified as Subham Mithila, and booked the 17-year-old who was at the wheel and his father, a retired government official who owns the car, an official said on Monday.

The teenager drove the car on Saturday in the busy Shivaji Chowk area in Kalyan city in Thane district.

"The teenager was inspired by social media reels and made his father buy the second-hand BMW car for Rs 5 lakh, and drove it on the street without a driving license," said senior police inspector Suresh Gund.

The owner of the car has been served with a notice, he said.