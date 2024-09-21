Home
Tensions in Mumbai as BMC team reaches Dharavi to demolish 'illegal' portion of mosque

Police teams have been deployed in and around Dharavi.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 21 September 2024, 06:29 IST

Comments

Protests ensued in Mumbai's Dharavi on Saturday after a team of officials from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reached the area to demolish an 'illegal' part of a mosque.

A video shared by PTI shows people protesting the demolition by sitting on a road.

The situation is being brought under control with members of various communities, including local Hindus and Muslims, appealing for peace.

Police teams have been deployed in and around Dharavi.

More to follow...

Published 21 September 2024, 06:29 IST
