Thane shop owner booked for molesting minor girl

Thane: Police have registered a case against a bedding shop owner in Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly molesting a nine-year-old girl, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on June 30 in Bhiwandi town. The girl resided in the same area where the shop of the accused was located and both the families knew each other, he said.

The accused, under the pretext of going for lunch, asked the girl to take care of his shop for some time.