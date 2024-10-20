Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Three drunk tourists arrested for running car over woman after dispute at Raigad homestay

Two of the accused, Gawde and Gill, returned to the homestay to rescue Dhotre, and they ended up ramming their car into the owner's sister and killing her on the spot.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 14:53 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 October 2024, 14:53 IST
MaharashtraCrimemurderhit-and-run caseRaigad

Follow us on :

Follow Us