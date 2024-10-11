Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

To pay tribute, Tata Motors plant carries on work in Maharashtra's Pimpri Chinchwad

The Pimpri Chinchwad plant employs around 5,500 workers.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 20:03 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2024, 20:03 IST
India NewsTata MotorsMaharashtraRatan Tata

Follow us on :

Follow Us