Torrent Power receives Letter of Award from MSEDCL

<p>Mumbai: Leading private sector power utility, Torrent Power Ltd, has received Letter of Award from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) for long-term supply of 2,000 Megawatt (MW) Energy Storage Capacity from InSTS Connected Pumped Hydro Storage Plant.</p><p>This 2,000 MW capacity is inclusive of 1,500 MW Capacity for which Letter of Intent was already issued by MSEDCL in September.</p><p>The company has now received allotment of additional 500 MW capacity under the tender taking the total capacity allocated to 2,000 MW, according to a press statement issued on Tuesday.</p><p>MSEDCL will procure energy storage capacity from Torrent Power's InSTS Connected Pumped Hydro Storage for a period of 40 years. The company plans to supply the storage capacity from its upcoming InSTS Connected Pumped Hydro Storage pumped hydro storage plant being set up in Maharashtra.</p><p>Under the Energy Storage Facility Agreement (ESFA), the Company shall make available to MSEDCL a contracted capacity of 2,000 MW capable of scheduled discharge of 8 hours (with maximum continuous 5 hours) per day. The input energy for charging shall be provided by MSEDCL.</p>