Torrent Power receives Letter of Award from MSEDCL

The company has now received allotment of additional 500 MW capacity under the tender taking the total capacity allocated to 2,000 MW, according to a press statement issued on Tuesday.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 00:33 IST

Published 09 October 2024, 00:33 IST
Maharashtrapower supply

