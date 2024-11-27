Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Two college students die after their speeding car crashes into divider on highway in Mumbai

The group was returning to Goregaon from Bandra with takeaway food when the accident occurred, police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 20:38 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2024, 20:38 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraAccident

Follow us on :

Follow Us