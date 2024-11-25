Two groups clash in Mehkar town of Maharashtra's Buldhana district

<p>Buldhana: Two groups clashed in Mehkar town in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/maharashtra-india">Maharashtra's </a>Buldhana district, prompting authorities to clamp prohibitory orders, an official said on Monday.</p>.<p>The incident occurred on Sunday night, as per the office of the Mehkar Sub-Divisional Officer.</p>.Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | 'Monster' who met his 'fate': Kangana Ranaut slams Uddhav Thackeray after loss.<p>It stated that prohibited orders were issued to control the tense situation.</p>.<p>Details regarding the circumstances surrounding the clash and the immediate provocation are unavailable. </p>