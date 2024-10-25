Two held for stealing from temple in Maharashtra’s Palghar district

<p>Palghar: Two persons have been arrested for allegedly stealing sacred metal objects from a temple in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, an official said on Friday.</p>.<p>Police said the accused, identified as 65-year-old Rangilal Banarsi Chavan and Rohit Sunil Mura (20), broke into the Panchamukhi Shivmandir at Vevoor on the intervening night of October 16-17.</p>.Three killed in Navi Mumbai in accident involving car and dumper.<p>The duo took away a copper lamp, a trident, bells and other items of religious importance worth Rs 30,000 from the temple, said Palghar Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil.</p>.<p>Police have recovered all the stolen objects from the two, he added.</p>