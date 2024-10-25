Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Two held for stealing from temple in Maharashtra’s Palghar district

Police said the accused, identified as 65-year-old Rangilal Banarsi Chavan and Rohit Sunil Mura (20), broke into the Panchamukhi Shivmandir at Vevoor on the intervening night of October 16-17.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 05:29 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 October 2024, 05:29 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimePalghartheft

Follow us on :

Follow Us