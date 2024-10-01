Home
Two leopards killed in Arjuni Moregaon forest range in Gondia

One was knocked down by a vehicle, another was killed by a tiger.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 16:23 IST

Published 01 October 2024, 16:23 IST
