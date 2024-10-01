Two leopards killed in Arjuni Moregaon forest range in Gondia

<p>Gondia: A leopard was run over by an unidentified vehicle, and another was killed by a tiger in the Arjuni Morgaon forest range in Maharashtra's Gondia district, forest officials said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Deputy Conservator of Forest Pramod Panchbhai said a leopard was knocked down by an unidentified vehicle on Gondia-Tirora Road near Majitpur village on Monday night.</p>.Woman killed by leopard in Udaipur, toll climbs to 7.<p>A forest team rushed to the spot, but the animal was already dead. The carcass was brought to Kudwa Garden, where a post-mortem was performed, he said.</p>.<p>The official said the carcass of a sub-adult leopard, around eight to 10 months old, was found killed near Bodra village in the Arjuni Morgaon forest range on Tuesday morning.</p>.<p>There were injury marks on the animal's neck and back, and pugmarks of a tiger were found near the carcass, suggesting the leopard was killed by a big cat, he said. </p>