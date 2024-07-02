Two Nippani youths drown in Kalammawadi reservoir in Maharashtra

Two youths from Nippani, who went on a picnic to Kalammawadi reservoir in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra, along with their friends, drowned while swimming in the dam, built across Doodhganga river, on Monday.
The police identified the deceased as Ganesh Chandrakanth Kadam (18) and Prateek Patil (22), both residents of Andolan Nagar in the town.
Ganesh ventured into water and soon went missing. Prateek Patil jumped into the reservoir in a bid to save him.
However, both drowned in the reservoir. The search for bodies is underway. The Radhanagari police have registered a case.
