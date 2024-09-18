Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Two teens drown in river during Ganesh idol immersion in Nashik

Despite efforts by locals, police and the fire brigade, they could not be saved.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 September 2024, 09:15 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Nashik: Two teenagers drowned during the immersion of a Ganesh idol in Maharashtra’s Nashik city, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night when Omkar Chandrakant Gade (17) and Swayam Bhaiyya More (18) went to Waldevi river with their friends to immerse an idol of the elephant-headed deity.

The boys entered the river but drowned after they failed to judge the depth of the water, the official said.

Despite efforts by locals, police and the fire brigade, they could not be saved, the official said, adding that firefighters later fished out their bodies.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 September 2024, 09:15 IST
India NewsMaharashtraMaharashtra NewsDrowningganesha immersion

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT