Two women dead, 6 injured after autorickshaw rams into stationary crane near Nagpur

<p>Nagpur: Two women were killed and six others injured when the autorickshaw they were travelling in collided with a stationary crane on the outskirts of Nagpur city in Maharashtra on Tuesday evening, police said.</p>.<p>The incident occurred in Khairi area, under the jurisdiction of the New Kamptee police station, around 5 pm, they said.</p>.<p>"The women were traveling to Nagpur in an autorickshaw. When the vehicle reached Khairi area, its driver, Satish, increased the speed, but lost control. The vehicle crashed into a crane parked by the side of the road, due to which the front portion of the rickshaw got crushed completely. Two of the women occupants died on the spot," a police official said.</p>.<p>The deceased were identified as Nirmala Laxman Jumale (50) and Kausalyabai Kuhikar (60), both residents of Nagpur, he said.</p>.<p>Six others, including the autorickshaw driver, were injured in the accident, he added.</p>.<p>After being informed, the police arrived at the scene and sent the bodies to a government hospital for post-mortem, while the injured persons were taken to a private medical facility, the official said.</p>.<p>A case of negligent driving was registered against the driver and a probe was launched. </p>