Two women dead, 6 injured after autorickshaw rams into stationary crane near Nagpur

The incident occurred in Khairi area, under the jurisdiction of the New Kamptee police station, around 5 pm, police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 21:52 IST

Published 26 November 2024, 21:52 IST
India NewsMaharashtraAccidentNagpur

