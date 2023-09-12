Home
Uddhav Thackeray meets Sharad Pawar in Mumbai

Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil and Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut were also part of the meeting, an NCP functionary said.
Last Updated 12 September 2023, 09:59 IST

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting on Tuesday at the NCP leader's Silver Oak residence in Mumbai.

The meeting lasted for about 90 minutes, but its details were not yet known.

Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil and Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut were also part of the meeting, an NCP functionary said.

Pawar's party is a constituent of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) along with the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress.

(Published 12 September 2023, 09:59 IST)
