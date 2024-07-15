Uddhav Thackeray victim of betrayal: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati

Mumbai: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, the Shankaracharya of the Jyotish Peeth in Uttarakhand, who turned down the invitation to the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, on Monday said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray is a victim of betrayal.

“Uddhav Thackeray has been betrayed and many people are anguished by it. I met him today as per his request and told him that people's pain won’t subside till he becomes the chief minister again,” he told reporters after meeting Thackeray at the latter’s residence Matoshree in Bandra.

“He (Uddhav) said he will do whatever was needed as per our blessings,” Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati said.