Ulhasnagar shooting case: Political feud had been brewing between the two Gaikwads

Kalyan (Thane district): Trouble was brewing up between the two Gaikwads for some time because of a long-pending property dispute. The fast-changing political scenario seems to have added fuel to the fire in the Kalyan-belt.

On Friday night, BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad opened fire inside the Hill Line police station and injured Mahesh Gaikwad, a former Corporator of Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation and the Ulhasnagar city Shiv Sena chief.

The two Gaikwads had face-offs and heated exchanges earlier too.

Mahesh Gaikwad, who had sustained six gunshot wounds, is currently admitted to the ICU of the Jupiter Hospital in Thane, where he was operated upon on Saturday and put on a ventilator.

The huge Kalyan township in Thane district, is located 50 kms away from downtown Mumbai nestled on the Central Railway suburban route — where there is a mushrooming real estate and expanding industrial base.

In fact, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief leader Eknath Shinde’s son Dr Shrikant Shinde represents the Kalyan seat in the Lok Sabha.