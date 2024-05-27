Home
Unidentified person booked for threatening to trigger blasts at Taj Hotel and Mumbai airport: Police

The mobile number on which the message was posted in the Mumbai Traffic Police's Whatsapp helpline number has been traced to Agra, according to the official.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 May 2024, 17:23 IST
Mumbai: An unidentified person on Monday threatened to blow up Taj Hotel and Mumbai airport claiming bombs are planted at these places, which turned out to be a hoax after police conducted a search but no suspicious object was found, an official said.

Police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and conducting the investigation, he said.

"Traffic Police's WhatsApp number received a message threatening to blow up Hotel Taj and the city airport with bombs planted at these places. A traffic police constable alerted the police department, following which a search was conducted, but no suspicious (object) was found", he added.

Published 27 May 2024, 17:23 IST
