Up to BJP top brass to decide on Pankaja's nomination for RS or LS polls: Fadnavis

Nagpur: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said the party's central leadership will take a call on whether to nominate leader Pankaja Munde for the Rajya Sabha elections, give ticket for the Lok Sabha polls or offer any other post in the party.

He also said that it was up to the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to decide candidates for the upcoming elections to the Upper House of Parliament.

Munde is currently the BJP secretary. She was a minister during the Fadnavis-led government in Maharashtra between 2014-19.

Munde, who is late BJP stalwart Gopinath Munde’s daughter, had lost the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections. She was denied a nomination to the state legislative council, elections for which were held in June 2022.