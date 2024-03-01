VBA ready to fight 46 LS seats on its own if alliance with MVA doesn't work: Prakash Ambedkar

Ambedkar-led VBA is trying to become a part of the MVA and eyeing to fight the upcoming elections with its three constituents.

Addressing a press conference at Ravi Bhavan in Nagpur, Ambedkar said, "Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress have a tussle over seat sharing and we (VBA) are still outsiders. Our discussion will begin once they sort out the issue. However, the VBA can independently win at least six Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra and is ready to field its candidate on 46 Lok Sabha seats if the alliance does not work out." He was replying to a query on the status of seat-sharing talks with the MVA.

On the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat, Ambedkar called it the 'easiest' one provided it is fought properly.

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over its economic policies, he said the country was on the brink of economic collapse.