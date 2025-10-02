Veteran Gandhian leader, freedom fighter Dr G G Parikh passes away at 101

<p>Mumbai: Veteran Gandhian, freedom fighter and social activist Dr Gunvantrai Ganpatlal Parikh passed away on Thursday.</p><p>Dr Parikh was among the last of the generation of the freedom fighters.</p><p>GG Parikh or GG, as he was popularly known, was 101. </p><p>He turned 100 on December 30, 2023. </p><p>His body would be donated to government-run Sir JJ Hospital in Mumbai.</p><p>Incidentally, Dr Parikh passed away on October 2, the 156th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation.</p><p>A medical practitioner by education, Dr Parikh breathed last at this Grand Road residence in Mumbai. </p><p>Dr Parikh had taken part in India’s freedom struggle, Goa Liberation movement, Samyukta Maharashtra movement and protested against the Emergency.</p>.Lives of many freedom fighters could have been saved if Goa was liberated in 1947: Sawant.<p>Parikh, a Socialist to the core, was jailed twice - during the Quit India movement in 1942 and Emergency in 1975. </p><p>Parikh has voted in all the elections since India's first general elections in 1951-52.</p><p>Parikhwas the founder-Chairman of Yusuf Meherally Centre (YMC) at Tara in the Raigad district - a institution which was established in 1961 and has been actively involved in a diverse range of philanthropic endeavours - encompassing comprehensive healthcare, education, empowerment of women and Adivasis in village industries, agricultural skill development, off-farm employment generation, and disaster relief efforts. </p><p>“GG Parikh was a true socialist and believed in the Gandhian principle. He was one of the last freedom fighters who survived till today,” said Jatin Desai, veteran journalist, writer and peace activist, who has personally known GG over decades. </p><p>Bound to a wheelchair for the last few years, Dr Parekh made it a point to visit the YMC traveling almost 90 kms from Mumbai, on a weekly basis. </p><p>“A undeclared emergency is far more dangerous than declared emergency,” he had said while attending an event of Mumbai Press Club days before he turned 100. </p><p>During the last leg of Constitution Satyagraha March from Nagpur-Wardha, rich tributes were paid to him. “GG Parikh worked tirelessly for the country’s independence and for justice and equality in society. His demise marks the loss of an invaluable figure among freedom fighters and social activists. The memory of his ideals and work will always remain inspirational,” state Congress president Harshavardhan Sapkal said. </p><p>“We have lost a great soul this day, the “Saint of the Socialists” has left us on the very day, 2 October of the Jayanti of the Mahatma whom he venerated, whose values imbibed and strived to live by…Our country has lost a true Bharat Ratna today,” said Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi and veteran activist Feroze Mithiborwala, from a message from Sevagram Ashram in Wardha.</p><p>Dr Parikh was a student at St Xavier's College during the 1942 Quit India's movement.</p>