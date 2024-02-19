Victory of voters: Sharad Pawar after SC ruling on his faction’s name, symbol

Mumbai: Sharad Pawar on Monday described as a victory of voters the Supreme Court ruling that his faction can use the name 'NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar' till further orders.

“It is a win for the voters as the court observed that the voters of the country should not be undermined and questioned what about the fact that candidates have fought on the ticket of the original party,” Pawar said in a statement.

The apex court on Monday directed that Election Commission's order of February 6 allotting 'Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar' as the party name for the Sharad Pawar faction will continue till further orders.

“On the auspicious day of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, the Supreme Court has granted us interim relief against the order of the Election Commission of India.

“We bow down to the Supreme Court for recognising us as ‘Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar’ in the interim, and having directed the Election Commission of India to consider our application for a symbol to us within 7 days,” Pawar said.