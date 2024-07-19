Vishalgad violence: Conflict engineered keeping in mind Maharashtra assembly polls, says Congress

Mumbai: Rattled by the communal flare up in Vishalgad Fort area of Kolhapur during an anti-encroachment drive, Mumbai Youth Congress Working President Sufiyan Haidar said that the incident reflects a serious Right-wing design and the police during investigations must keep in mind the political angle.
According to him, the police need to be vigilant in the run up to the crucial Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, scheduled in September-October.
“After the debacle in the Lok Sabha elections, the vested interest Right wing groups are trying to create problems to polarise the voters,” said Haidar, adding that like in Lok Sabha, they would not succeed in the Vidhan Sabha polls.
Haidar demanded that all those people whose houses, vehicles and other properties have been damaged should be given proper compensation.
“It is time that law enforcement agencies stand up and bring to book the real culprits behind the dastardly act,” he said.
"The unfortunate incident happened in the presence of the Kolhapur’s Collector and Superintendent of Police. The Collector should be transferred and the Superintendent of Police should be suspended," he demanded.
"The violence was engineered keeping in mind the upcoming assembly elections. Those indulging in violence cannot be followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Hence, the government must find out who are the culprits," he said.
