Vishalgad violence: Conflict engineered keeping in mind Maharashtra assembly polls, says Congress

Mumbai: Rattled by the communal flare up in Vishalgad Fort area of Kolhapur during an anti-encroachment drive, Mumbai Youth Congress Working President Sufiyan Haidar said that the incident reflects a serious Right-wing design and the police during investigations must keep in mind the political angle.

According to him, the police need to be vigilant in the run up to the crucial Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, scheduled in September-October.

“After the debacle in the Lok Sabha elections, the vested interest Right wing groups are trying to create problems to polarise the voters,” said Haidar, adding that like in Lok Sabha, they would not succeed in the Vidhan Sabha polls.