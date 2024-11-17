Visionary who championed cause of Maharashtra's development: PM Modi pays homage to Bal Thackeray

<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray on his death anniversary and said he was a visionary who championed the cause of Maharashtra's development and empowerment of the Marathi people.</p>.<p>The Shiv Sena founder passed away at his residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai on November 17, 2012 after a prolonged illness.</p>.<p>"I pay homage to the great Balasaheb Thackeray Ji on his Punya Tithi. He was a visionary who championed the cause of Maharashtra's development and the empowerment of Marathi people," Modi said in a post on X.</p>.Uddhav, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, others pay tribute to Bal Thackeray on his death anniversary.<p>"He was a firm believer in enhancing the pride of Indian culture and ethos. His bold voice and unwavering spirit continue to inspire generations," the prime minister said.</p>.<p>The Shiv Sena split in 2022 after Eknath Shinde led a rebellion against the party leadership, triggering the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government under Uddhav Thackeray.</p>.<p>Shinde subsequently joined hands with the BJP to form the government.</p>.<p>The Election Commission later recognised the Shinde-led faction as the 'real' Shiv Sena.</p>