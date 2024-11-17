Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Visionary who championed cause of Maharashtra's development: PM Modi pays homage to Bal Thackeray

The Shiv Sena founder passed away at his residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai on November 17, 2012 after a prolonged illness.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 10:32 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2024, 10:32 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNarendra ModiBalasaheb Thackeray

Follow us on :

Follow Us