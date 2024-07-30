Home
india maharashtra

Visitors of dispatch department in Mantralaya to be served kokum juice as welcome drink

Kokum, a fruit grown in the southern Konkan region of Maharashtra, is known for medicinal properties including easing the digestion process.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 July 2024, 08:49 IST

Mumbai: People visiting the dispatch department of the Mantralaya, the state secretariat of Maharashtra in south Mumbai, for official work, will be served kokum juice, a government resolution said.

The juice will be served by the Mantralaya canteen and the cost for the same will be borne by the General Administration Department, it said.

Thousands of people, including officials from different parts of the state, come to the Mantralaya every day and hundreds to the dispatch department of Mantralaya to submit a range of documents.

Published 30 July 2024, 08:49 IST
